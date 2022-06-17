UEFA clears al-Khelaifi, bans Leonardo in PSG investigation

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has cleared its own executive committee member Nasser al-Khelaifi of any punishment despite finding his club Paris Saint-Germain guilty of misconduct. The case investigated reported attempts to confront match officials after PSG lost in the Champions League in March. PSG president al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo were linked to heated scenes while seeking to question match officials about decisions in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win. Karim Benzema’s hat trick lifted Madrid to a 3-2 comeback win on aggregate. UEFA’s disciplinary verdict banned Leonardo for one match but did not cite al-Khelaifi. UEFA did not provide reasons to explain the verdict.