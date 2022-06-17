Walsh, Hight trade surf, snow to sail with 11th Hour Racing

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Big wave surfer Ian Walsh and snowboarder Elena Hight anticipate the ride of their lives when they sail with the crew of 11th Hour Racing in the Newport Bermuda Race this weekend. It will be more than just a celebrity ride-along for Walsh and Hight during the 635-nautical mile jaunt. They will be helping the other crew sail the 60-foot Mālama. The race will give 11th Hour Racing another chance to test its new boat in preparation for the 2022-23 Ocean Race that starts this fall.