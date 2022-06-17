‘We ain’t done’: NBA champion Warriors already looking ahead

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The goal was enormous: Return to the NBA’s mountaintop. And now with that monumental task complete, the NBA champion Golden State Warriors already have a new target: staying up there for a while. The victory cigars hadn’t been extinguished after the title-clinching win in Boston, the last celebratory bottles of Moët & Chandon hadn’t been emptied, and the topic of winning it all again next season was already coming up. They have been installed by FanDuel Sportsbook as the favorites for the 2023 NBA title, and with Finals MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all back it would be foolish to think that their chance at a fifth championship in nine years isn’t very real.