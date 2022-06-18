Arkansas routs 2nd-seeded Stanford 17-2 in CWS opener

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Connor Noland allowed one run over 7 2/3 efficient innings, Chris Lanzilli hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Arkansas beat No. 2 national seed Stanford 17-2 in the most-lopsided College World Series game in 34 years. The Razorbacks knocked out Pac-12 pitcher of the year Alex Williams in the fifth inning and went on to log their biggest margin of victory in 36 CWS games. It was Stanford’s biggest loss in their 73 CWS games. The Razorbacks will play Monday against the winner of the Saturday night game between Auburn and Mississippi. Stanford will play the loser in an elimination game