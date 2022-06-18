Beal says little about free agency but wrist making progress

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

When asked about how he expects the start of free agency to go, Washington star Bradley Beal replied: “Crazy probably — like it always is.” When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, his response was the same. The Wizards’ offseason hinges on what Beal ultimately does. With a player option next season, he can become a free agent. He indicated earlier this year he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington. But there are certainly other teams that would gladly have him.