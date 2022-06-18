Bencic reaches Berlin Open final with win over Sakkari

BERLIN (AP) — Belinda Bencic is back in the final of the Berlin Open for the second straight year in her quest for a first grass-court title in seven years after a hard-fought win over Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. Bencic needed more than three hours to beat second-seeded Sakkari 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 amid a sweltering heatwave in the German capital. Bencic will play either French Open finalist Coco Gauff or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in Sunday’s final.