FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lucas Cavallini and Deiber Caicedo scored as the Vancouver Whitecaps made the most of their opportunities in a 2-0 win over Dallas. Vancouver never trailed after Cavallini’s goal gave the Whitecaps the early lead in the second minute and Caicedo made it 2-0 in the 44th minute. Cody Cropper saved the only shot he faced for the Whitecaps. Maarten Paes saved one of three for Dallas.