Cueto, López combine for 3-hitter as Chisox down Astros 7-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Johnny Cueto and Reynaldo López combined for a three-hitter and Luis Robert tied a career-high with four RBIs as the Chicago White Sox jumped on Justin Verlander early and cruised to a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros. Cueto allowed two hits and struck out five in a season-high seven innings to get his first win since July 29 with San Francisco. Robert tied a season-best with three hits and José Abreu drove in two runs as the White Sox built a 7-0 lead after four innings to get their fourth win in five games.