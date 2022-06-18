Defending champ Berrettini reaches final at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Matteo Berrettini was unfazed by a rain delay in beating Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the Queen’s Club final for a second straight year and deftly handled a marriage proposal. The defending champion beat Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 to extend his winning streak to eight games. During his on-court interview, the second-seeded Italian was propositioned from someone in the crowd. He responded, “Let me think about it.” Berrettini has won 19 of his last 20 grass-court matches with the only loss coming to Novak Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon final. He will play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia or Marin Cilic, the two-time champion from Croatia, in Sunday’s final.