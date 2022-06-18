DeLucia keeps Mississippi rolling in 5-1 CWS win over Auburn

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dylan DeLucia allowed one run and struck out 10 in 7 2/3 innings and Mississippi continued its postseason roll with a 5-1 win over Auburn in its College World Series opener. DeLucia mostly dominated an Auburn team that came in averaging just under 11 runs per game in the NCAA Tournament. He limited the Tigers to four hits and walked none before giving way to Josh Mallitz. The Rebels scored four of their five runs with two outs. Mississippi will play a second straight Southeastern Conference West rival in Arkansas on Monday. Auburn will meet Stanford in an elimination game.