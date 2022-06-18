Dodgers’ Mookie Betts to injured list with cracked right rib

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list with a cracked right rib. Manager Dave Roberts announced Betts’ diagnosis after Saturday’s 7-1 victory over Cleveland. The 2018 AL MVP is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL. The Dodgers are 29-7 when he scores a run. Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup the past two days.