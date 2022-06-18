Freeman, Turner power Dodgers to 7-1 victory over Guardians

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman had three hits, Trea Turner homered and four Los Angeles pitchers limited Cleveland to two hits in the Dodgers’ 7-1 victory over the Guardians. Julio Urías pitched six strong innings to earn his first win since May 20. The left-hander, who had gone 0-3 with a 3.09 ERA in his last four outings, allowed an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. It was a season low in hits for Cleveland, which was missing AL RBI leader José Ramírez due to right thumb discomfort. The loss snapped a season-best five-game winning streak.