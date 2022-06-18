‘From the very beginning’: Nationals retire Zimmerman’s 11

By HOWARD FENDRICH

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman has become the first player for the Washington Nationals to have his jersey number retired by the club. Zimmerman was honored during an on-field pregame ceremony Saturday before Washington hosted the Philadelphia Phillies. Zimmerman was the first player ever drafted by the new-to-town Nationals in 2005 and made his major league debut later that season. He played his final game in 2021. Zimmerman owns most major offensive career records for the franchise and helped the team win the 2019 World Series. Several former teammates were on hand to help celebrate the occasion.