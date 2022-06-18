Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:03 PM

Keller and bullpen two-hit A’s, Royals win 2-0

KTVZ

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brad Keller allowed one hit in seven crisp innings to lift Kansas City to a 2-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. Jose Cuas retired two batters and allowed a one-out double in the eighth. Scott Barlow set down the final four batters for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter and give the Royals a third consecutive win… The A’s were shut out for the eighth time this season, dropped their eighth straight at home, and fell to a majors-worst 22-45. Oakland has lost 15 of 17. Keller (2-8) was dominant in his first win since May 3. The 22-year-old retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced and worked around three walks for his first road victory in five starts this season.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content