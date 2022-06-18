Marlins beat Stallings in arbitratration; Judge & Fried left

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins beat Jacob Stallings in salary arbitration, and the catcher will earn $2.45 million this season rather than his $3.1 million request. The decision gave teams a 9-3 advantage with just two cases remaining to be heard next week, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta left-hander Max Fried. Stallings hit .246 last year for Pittsburgh with career bests of eight homers and 53 RBIs, earning $1.3 million. He entered Saturday with a .199 average, two homers and 21 RBIs. Richard McNeill, Gary Klendellen and Fredric Horowitz made the decision on Stallings, a day after hearing arguments.