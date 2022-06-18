Nelly Korda eagles 18th to take lead in LPGA Meijer Classic

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Defending champion Nelly Korda made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and the third-round lead in the LPGA Meijer Classic, with six majors champions topping the leaderboard. Making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm, Korda also eagled the par-5 eighth. She was at 18-under 198 at Blythefield Country Club. Jennifer Kupcho was a stroke back after 69. She rebounded from her first bogey of the week with a birdie on 18. Brooke Henderson, the winner Sunday in New Jersey and 2017 and 2019 champion at Blythefield, was 15 under after a 67. Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, had a 68 to get to 14 under.