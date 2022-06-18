Ramirez out of Cleveland’s lineup due to sore right thumb

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez is out of the lineup for a game at Dodger Stadium because of a sore right thumb. It is the first game he has missed this season. Manager Terry Francona said Ramírez jammed the thumb during a swing about 10 days ago and then aggravated it during the Guardians’ recent series in Colorado. Ramírez will have it checked out again Sunday before Cleveland travels to Minnesota to begin a three-game series on Tuesday. Ramírez has an eight-game hitting streak and leads the American League with 62 RBIs. He is tied with Boston’s Rafael Devers with 40 extra-base hits.