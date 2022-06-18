Rays snap skid, outlast Orioles 7-6 after blowing 4-run lead

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Harold Ramirez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays snapped their four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Francisco Mejía had a career-high four hits for the Rays and Yandy Díaz had three. Calvin Faucher pitched a perfect eighth to earn his first career win, the day after taking the loss in Baltimore’s 1-0 victory. Robinson Chirinos had three hits and four RBIs for the Orioles.