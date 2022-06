SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath stopped the two shots he faced while Marcelo Silva and Jefferson Savarino scored, leading Real Salt Lake to a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. Silva’s goal put RSL ahead 1-0 in the 22nd minute and Savarino added the other goal in the 81st minute. RSL outshot the Earthquakes 11-7, with five shots on goal to two for the Earthquakes.