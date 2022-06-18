Stanley Cup Final shows value of hitting on top draft picks

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning shows the value of hitting on top picks in the NHL draft. Each team has a No. 1 selection in Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos from 2008 and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon from 2013. Norris Trophy finalist defensemen Victor Hedman and Cale Makar were each taken in the top four. Potential 2022 top pick Shane Wright and other prospects were set to be on hand for Game 2 of the final Saturday. Wright hopes one day to play on this stage like Stamkos and MacKinnon.