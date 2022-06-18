Verstappen edges Alonso to win pole for Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Verstappen overcame slick conditions to win his second pole of the season, and Fernando Alonso used the wet track to earn his first front row start in a decade in rainy qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix. The Saturday run for Verstappen was no surprise even though its the Dutchman’s first career pole at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Instead, it was 40-year-old Alonso who brought the crowd to its feet with a thrilling run to qualify second. He jumped ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton as time expired and drew a rousing ovation from the rain-soaked spectators.