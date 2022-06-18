Wind blows Canada’s way in SailGP Chicago while US struggles

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Phil Robertson’s Team Canada bounced back from a capsize earlier in the week to win two of three fleet races and take the lead in the United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan. While the first-year Canadian team surprised the nine-boat fleet, Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA had a bad day in front of the home county fans by going 8-9-7 to tumble to last overall. Robertson overcame choppy water and unpredictable wind shifts off Navy Pier to win the second and third fleet races after Peter Burling sailed Team New Zealand’s foiling 50-foot catamaran to victory in the first race. Canada was fourth in the first race.