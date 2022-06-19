Carry on: Fitzpatrick’s caddie gets major breakthrough

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Billy Foster grabbed the flag on the 18th green, pulled it toward his face and gave it a kiss. Finally, that flag belongs to him. After four decades of caddying for some of the greatest in the game, Foster has his major title. Matt Fitzpatrick’s first major championship at the U.S. Open on Sunday was also a breakthrough for one of the most popular loopers in the game. Foster has carried for Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn — even for Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup one time — but had never been on the bag for a major winner until Sunday.