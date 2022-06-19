EXPLAINER: Title IX update faces polarized challenges
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
At least 19 states have passed laws or adopted rules that either bar or limit participation in sports by transgender athletes. It has become a polarizing political issue even though only a fraction of America’s 8.5 million high school and college athletes are believed to be transgender athletes. Title IX was a landmark law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in programs that receive federal funding. As the 50th anniversary of Title IX approaches, The Associated Press provides an overview of the debate.
