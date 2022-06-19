Fitzpatrick’s victory a win for golf at thrilling US Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The unsettled future of golf was in the surest of hands over the final four tantalizing hours of the U.S. Open. The sport, almost always at its best when major titles are at stake, went on a wild ride courtesy of Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, two 20-somethings in search of their first major titles but playing like they’d been doing this for years. There were ties, lead changes and enough momentum shifts to make an NBA crowd edgy. There was tension. In the end, it was a career-defining shot from a fairway bunker that gave Fitzpatrick a one-shot victory. And a putt missed by a whisker that left Zalatoris holding his head in his hands in agony after yet another excruciating close call at a major.