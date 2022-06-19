Grossman leads Tigers past Rangers 7-3 for series split

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 to split the four-game series. The Tigers and their league-worst offense scored five or more runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. Detroit had lost six straight before winning 14-7 Saturday. For the second day in a row, the Rangers hit a homer in the first — this time, it was Corey Seager — only to let Grossman homer during a three-run reply in the bottom of the inning.