Guardians rally in 9th for 5-3 victory over Dodgers

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with the bases-loaded in the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez hit his first major league homer and scored the winning run, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The surging Guardians took two of three from the Dodgers and have won 15 of their last 19. They were 7 1/2 games back of AL Central leader Minnesota on May 29 but will begin a three-game series against the Twins beginning Tuesday only one game behind. Cleveland was missing AL RBI leader José Ramírez for the second straight game due to right thumb discomfort.

