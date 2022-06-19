Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:32 PM

Masters champ Scheffler ties for 2d in US Open at Brookline

KTVZ

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tied for second at the U.S. Open, a stroke behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick. The world’s top-ranked golfer had the lead when he made the turn in the final round at The Country Club, but  bogeyed the 10th and 11th holes. Scheffler shot a 3-under 67 to tie for second Will Zalatoris. Scheffler said he played well but had too many putts that rolled around the edge of the hole instead of going in.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content