Masters champ Scheffler ties for 2d in US Open at Brookline
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tied for second at the U.S. Open, a stroke behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick. The world’s top-ranked golfer had the lead when he made the turn in the final round at The Country Club, but bogeyed the 10th and 11th holes. Scheffler shot a 3-under 67 to tie for second Will Zalatoris. Scheffler said he played well but had too many putts that rolled around the edge of the hole instead of going in.
Comments