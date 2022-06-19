‘Mr. Game 7’ Justin Williams back in Cup Final as an analyst

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — “Mr. Game 7” is back in the Stanley Cup Final, but in a much different role than before. Three-time champion and 2014 playoff MVP Justin Williams is joining NHL Network as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. Williams played 19 seasons and hopes that experience lends itself to television. Talking hockey is no problem for the 40-year-old, who is still connected to the game as a coach for his kids and adviser for the Carolina Hurricanes. Williams is known best for going 8-1 in the seventh game of a series with an NHL-record 15 Game 7 points.