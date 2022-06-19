Netherlands win toss, bat first against England in 2nd ODI

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands won the toss and will bat first against England in the second one-day international at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam. The match has been reduced to 41 overs per side because of overnight rain that led to a delayed start due to a wet outfield. England won the first match of the three-game series by 232 runs on Friday after hitting a world-record 498-4. The tourists made one change for the 2nd ODI, bringing in Brydon Carse for left-arm pacer Sam Curran. Opening batter Jason Roy will make his 100th appearance in ODIs.