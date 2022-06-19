Padres star Machado takes tumble, exits with injured leg

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has exited a game at Colorado after injuring his left leg while taking a tumble at first base trying to beat out an infield grounder. Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, stretched his left leg toward the base trying to beat the throw from pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning. Machado’s cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his left leg buckling beneath him. There was no immediate word from the team on Machado’s injury. But the All-Star third baseman clearly was in pain, grimacing and clasping his hands around his lower left leg. Machado entered Sunday’s game batting .329 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.