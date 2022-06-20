Arcia’s tiebreaking single in 9th lifts Braves past Giants

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia drove in pinch-runner Phil Gosselin from second base with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Camilo Doval began the ninth by walking Matt Olson on four pitches, the first free pass issued by the Giants in the game. After Gosselin replaced Olson, Doval retired Travis d’Arnaud on a popup before Marcell Ozuna singled to left. Doval (2-3) struck out Adam Duvall before Arcia drove the ball to left field. The defending World Series champion Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the second time this season. They have won two straight and 16 of 18 to stay in second place in the NL East, 5½ games behind the New York Mets.