Elite rugby players facing 12 days out after a concussion

DUBLIN (AP) — The vast majority of elite-level rugby players diagnosed with a concussion will not be able to return to play for 12 days as a result of changes being introduced by the sport’s world governing body from July 1. World Rugby is following recommendations by an independent Concussion Working Group following a review of the latest scientific evidence. The current regulations allow a player who fails a head injury assessment during a game to be back on the field seven days later by following return-to-play protocols. The updated criteria being used to judge how quickly players can return after showing obvious concussion symptoms now includes their history of concussions.