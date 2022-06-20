Investigator warns boxing to change to save Olympic status

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Boxing officials fighting to keep their sport in the Olympics have been warned to change its historical culture of breaking the rules. Investigator Richard McLaren says “corruption abounded” in recent years at the world boxing body formerly known as AIBA. He delivered the last part of his report commissioned by the new leadership trying to win over the IOC. The IOC has long-standing concerns about boxing’s finances, leadership and fixed bouts. Boxing’s governing body was removed from organizing bouts at the Tokyo Olympics and the sport is currently not included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.