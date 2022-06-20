Ledecky wins 1,500 for record-extending 17th world title

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky has led an American one-two and won her fourth 1,500-meter freestyle title at the world swimming championships. Ledecky never looked threatened and clocked 15:30.15 to finish 14.74 seconds ahead of Katie Grimes. The 16-year-old Grimes is the second youngest medalist in the 1,500 at a worlds since Ledecky won it for the first time in 2013. Ledecky also won in 2015 and 2017 and has at least four world titles in the 1,500, 800 and 400 freestyle. Monday’s gold was her record-extending 17th world title. More races were scheduled later.