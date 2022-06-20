Machado out of Padres lineup, not on IL with sprained ankle

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres All-Star slugger Manny Machado wasn’t in the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle and acting manager Ryan Flaherty was optimistic his former teammate won’t need to go on the injured list. Flaherty said Machado’s got some “purple and blue” coloring in his ankle but was moving around pretty good. Flaherty says there’s “pretty good optimism” with the situation. Machado sprained his left ankle in the first inning Sunday at Colorado while trying to beat out a grounder. He stretched his left leg toward the base as the throw arrived from pitcher Antonio Senzatela and his cleats slid across the bag.