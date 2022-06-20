Magic-Rockets, Pistons-Blazers to open Vegas summer league

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NBA Summer League will start with a little Midnight Madness feel, at least in some of the country. And if the Orlando Magic keep the No. 1 draft pick, then that player won’t wait long for his summer debut. The league released the 75-game summer league schedule on Monday, with the first game in Las Vegas set to pit Orlando against Houston on July 7 at 10 p.m. Eastern. That game will be followed by a midnight Eastern tip-off between Portland and Detroit. Those two matchups are the only ones on the Day 1 schedule. All teams play five games in Vegas. The championship is July 17.