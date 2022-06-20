Poland cuts Russia-based player out of World Cup plans

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland won’t consider defender Maciej Rybus in its plans for the World Cup in Qatar after he signed a new contract with a Russian club. The Polish soccer federation says coach Czesław Michniewicz told Rybus he would be left out of the squad for Nations League games in September and out of Poland’s plans for the World Cup because of his “current club situation.” The full back was with Lokomotiv Moscow last season and stayed with the team after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He signed a new two-year contract with Spartak Moscow on June 11.