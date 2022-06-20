Serena Williams skips practice ahead of competitive return

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Serena Williams has skipped her scheduled practice session at Eastbourne at late notice as the 23-time Grand Slam champion prepares to make her return to competition after a year away. Williams trained at a nearby club over the weekend and was expected to have an on-site session at Devonshire Park ahead of playing doubles with Ons Jabeur. Their first match is set to come on Tuesday against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova. The 40-year-old Williams hasn’t competed anywhere since getting injured in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She was awarded a wild-card entry for singles at the All England Club. Jabeur says it’s “unbelievable” to be playing with Williams.