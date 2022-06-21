Alvarez, Tucker help Astros to 8-2 interleague win over Mets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker had three RBIs to give the Houston Astros an 8-2 win over the New York Mets in an interleague matchup between two of the top teams in the majors. The Astros trail only the Yankees in the American League, and the Mets top the National League standings. Jose Altuve and Jose Siri added solo home runs for Houston in the first meeting between the teams since the Astros swept a three-game series in September 2017.