AP source: Koepka the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV series

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — The Associated Press has learned Brooks Koepka is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Koepka gives LIV another big name because of his four majors. He’s also the first player who originally denounced the idea of guaranteed money and limited fields. Koepka told the AP in March 2020 that he has a hard time thinking golf should be about 48 players. Koepka is still listed in the field this week at the Travelers Championship. The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity says Kopeka won’t be banned from the PGA Tour until he hits a shot in an LIV event.