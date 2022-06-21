Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:40 PM

Arkansas’ 11-1 win knocks Auburn out of College World Series

KTVZ

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas stayed alive in the College World Series with an 11-1 victory over Auburn. Will McEntire limited the Tigers to three hits and a run in seven innings and Peyton Stovall became the first player with five hits in a CWS game since 2009. McEntire struck out a career-high nine, walked one and didn’t give up a run until Bobby Peirce homered leading off the seventh. The Razorbacks move to the Bracket 2 final against Mississippi. They must beat the Rebels on Wednesday night and again Thursday to make the CWS finals this weekend. Auburn was eliminated.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content