Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw this time. The seedings for Wimbledon have been announced with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev. The top-ranked Medvedev of Russia cannot take part as a result of the All England Club’s decision to not allow players from Russia or Belarus to enter the event over the invasion of Ukraine. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is out because of an ankle injury. That means Djokovic and Nadal have been bumped up to being the top two seeded players and cannot now meet until the final.