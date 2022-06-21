Harrison lifts White Sox over Blue Jays 7-6 in 12 innings

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 12th inning and the Chicago White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays for a wild 7-6 victory. Luis Robert matched a career high with four RBIs and made a sliding grab in center field in the top of the 12th, helping the White Sox win for the sixth time in eight games. The reigning AL Central champions returned to .500 for the first time since a 5-4 victory over the crosstown Cubs on May 29.