LEADING OFF: Harper healing, Ohtani on mound, Anderson 8-0

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper could return to the lineup Wednesday for the finale of a two-game series at Texas after an infected blister on his left index finger sidelined him for two games last weekend at Washington. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said the infection had improved enough for Harper to be available off the bench in the opener against the Rangers. A six-time All-Star and this year’s leader in voting for National League DH, Harper entered Tuesday hitting a team-best .326, and his OPS (1.013) was second in the NL to St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt. Elsewhere, two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels, and Dodgers lefty Tyler Anderson tries to go 9-0 after his near no-hitter.