Max Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration $250,000 apart

ATLANTA (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried became the fifth member of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking for $6.85 million while the team argued for $6.6 million. The 28-year-old left-hander was 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last year and was 2-2 in the postseason. After losing Game 2 of the World Series against Houston, Fried pitched six shutout innings in Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Shortstop Dansby Swanson won his case against the Braves, while outfielder Adam Duvall, third baseman Austin Riley and injured reliever Luke Jackson lost.