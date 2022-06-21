Milák sets world record; 3 more US golds at swimming worlds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák has thrilled home fans by lowering his own world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships. The 22-year-old Milák produced a stunning swim to clock 1 minute, 50.34 seconds and earn Hungary its first gold medal at the championships. Bobby Finke in the men’s 800 freestyle, Nic Fink in the men’s 50 breaststroke and the American mixed 4×100 medley relay claimed three more gold medals for the United States. French swimmer Léon Marchand set two national records.