NBA’s Biyombo brings Congo to the pope after trip canceled

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis may have canceled his planned trip to Congo because of his bad knee, but he’s had a visit from one of Congo’s brightest basketball stars who briefed him on his humanitarian efforts back home. The Phoenix Suns’ Bismack Biyombo had a private audience with Francis Tuesday at the Vatican hotel where the pontiff lives. The 6-foot-9 Biyombo towered over the Argentine pope, even as he stood for photos. Francis has been using a wheelchair to get around after straining ligaments in his right knee. He had to postpone a planned July 2-7 visit to Congo and South Sudan because doctors said the trip would jeopardize his therapy.