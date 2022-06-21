Paredes’ 3 homers lift Rays 5-4, Yanks’ 3rd loss in 20 games

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered in his first three at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 5-4, handing New York only its third loss in 20 games. Paredes, who had four RBIs, combined with Harold Ramirez for back-to-back homers in the first off Nestor Cortes, then put the Rays ahead 3-2 in the third and added a two-run drive in the fifth on the first pitch after Clarke Schmidt relieved. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth off Colin Poche, who got his fifth save when pinch-hitter Aaron Judge flied out to the warning track.