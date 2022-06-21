Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon Prime Video as studio analyst

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick is taking his magic touch to the broadcast booth. Amazon Prime Video says Fitzpatrick is joining the streaming service as an analyst for its first season as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.” Fitzpatrick will be part of Amazon’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. The 39-year-old journeyman quarterback recently retired after a 17-year career in which he started for a record nine teams, earning the nickname “FitzMagic.” Fitzpatrick joins Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman as studio analysts. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as his booth partner.